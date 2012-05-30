MADRID May 30 The government's estimations for tax income this year may fall short and spending may be higher than expected, Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Wednesday.

The governor, who announced his resignation on Tuesday, recommended the government bring forward the introduction of a rise in value added tax should the government's deficit objective go off track this year.

The government said it would raise VAT in 2013. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)