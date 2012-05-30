(Adds details and background)
By Robert Hetz
MADRID May 30 Spain's central bank governor,
who is stepping down early in a storm over his country's deep
banking problems, on Wednesday defended his record and said
there was a chance the government would miss its deficit target
this year.
A day earlier Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said he would
step down on June 10, a month before the end of his six-year
term, after government officials heaped blame on him for the
rising cost of bailing out troubled banks.
"You have seen the discreditation campaign against the Bank
of Spain, saying that it has not known how to supervise ... I
believe we should be able to give our side of the story,"
Ordonez told reporters after a budget hearing in the Senate.
The Bank of Spain has been widely blamed for failing to
control a banking crisis linked to billions of euros of toxic
assets stemming from a 2008 property crash, which threatens to
drive Spain to seek a bailout.
A source with knowledge of the matter said Ordonez had
chosen to leave early after the ruling party blocked his request
to defend himself in parliament and the government humiliated
him by ordering an independent audit of the banking system.
With Ordonez out by mid-June, a new governor will be in
place to sign off on the independent audit.
In Wednesday's hearing, the governor said there was a chance
that the government would miss its deficit target for this year.
"There are risks to the downside in tax income for 2012," he
said, noting that spending could also be higher than expected
due to higher unemployment payments.
He said the government could bring forward a rise in value
added tax from 2013.
Spain has to find 19 billion euros to rescue its fourth
largest bank, Bankia, and its indebted regions have to
refinance far more debt than anticipated as tax revenues slump
in a recession.
The government is set to impose a new mechanism on Friday to
provide funds to the regions under strict conditions. A
government source said on Tuesday that Spain will also put
forward a three-year plan to control central government spending
in the months to come.
The European Commission was due to put forward its policy
recommendations for all euro zone states later on Wednesday.
That could be the point at which it accepts that Spain and
others will not be able to meet stringent deficit targets.
Spanish borrowing costs jumped to near euro-era highs on
Wednesday on concerns over the bank rescue.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said Spain would raise debt
through its FROB bank restructuring fund to rescue Bankia, but
these plans looked prohibitively expensive with 10-year
borrowing costs at 6.54 percent, close to levels at which
Ireland and Greece sought international bail-outs.
De Guindos said borrowing costs were being pressured by
uncertainty over Greece's election, which could decide whether
or not it stays in the euro, not by doubts over the banks.
His ministry said on Wednesday that Spain had not consulted
the European Central Bank on its rescue plans for Bankia after
backtracking on a proposal to inject government debt into the
lender.
The premium that investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish
debt over its German equivalent touched a euro-era high of 521
basis points on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz, Nigel Davies, Carlos Ruano and
Julien Toyer; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Kevin Liffey)