MADRID Feb 13 A Madrid court has opened proceedings against two former senior tax officials, in an investigation over how the tax agency dealt with leaked information from 2010 on Spaniards with bank accounts in Switzerland.

At the heart of the case is a 10-day window which Spain's tax agency gave account-holders in 2010 to get their affairs in order or face an inspection, according to the court's written ruling, released on Friday.

Tax inspector unions have long argued that this effective amnesty should not have been granted and had appealed a previous court ruling dismissing the case.

The Spanish court probe comes as the leaked information about customers of HSBC's Swiss private bank, supplied by former IT employee Herve Falciani, causes a fresh furore more than four years after the names of some account-holders first surfaced.

Several media outlets have released more details about those on the "Falciani list" in recent days, heaping pressure on HSBC over whether it may have helped clients dodge taxes. It admitted failing in its Swiss private bank and faces possible investigations in several countries.

It has also prompted scrutiny of how various governments have dealt with information at their disposal.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which coordinated the release of details of leaked client data, said account-holders included the former chairman of Spain's Santander Emilio Botin, who died last year. A Spanish probe into his tax affairs was dropped. (Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Andrew Roche)