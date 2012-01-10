Jan 10 Spain's government does not plan to
raise value-added tax, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on
Tuesday during his first interview since his government passed a
slew of austerity measures, including tax hikes.
"We felt that the best for the economy was not to do it, and
so we do not plan to raise value added tax," Rajoy said during
an interview with state news agency EFE.
The government has announced tax hikes worth over 6 billion
euros ($7.64 billion) a year and cost cutting measures worth
almost 9 billion euros to deflate a public deficit which it
expects to have hit around 8 percent of gross domestic product
last year.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts, writing by Sarah Morris)