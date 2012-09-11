MADRID, Sept 11 Spain will increase the tax rate
on capital gains made during the first year of an investment to
boost tax revenues and curb financial speculation, Primer
Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday.
Rajoy said short-term capital gains would be taxed at the
income tax rate of the investor, compared to a fixed rate of 21
percent today. He did not make clear which investments would
fall under the new rule.
"The measure will be detailed in the 2013 budget, which will
be presented shortly," Rajoy said during a news conference with
his Finnish counterpart Jyrki Katainen in Madrid.