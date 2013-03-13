RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds find plenty of willing sellers in oil: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
MADRID, March 13 Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Wednesday the government has no intention of raising main taxes again in this legislature.
The current government came to power in December 2011 and the next general election is not due to be held until sometime in 2015.
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
Feb 27 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, disclosed on Monday that it expected investors buying up to a quarter of the shares in its $3.2 billion initial public offering this week to agree not to sell them for a year.
TOKYO, Feb 28 The dollar was steady early on Tuesday, enjoying support after U.S. President Donald Trump flagged a big boost in government stimulus, and sought a "historic" increase in military spending.