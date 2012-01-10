(Adds date deadline for financial sector reform)
MADRID Jan 10 Spain's government does not
plan to raise value-added tax, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said
on Tuesday in his first interview since his government passed a
slew of austerity measures, including tax hikes.
"We felt that the best for the economy was not to do it, and
so we do not plan to raise value-added tax," Rajoy said during
an interview with state news agency EFE.
The government has announced tax hikes of more than 6
billion euros ($7.64 billion) a year and cost-cutting measures
worth almost 9 billion euros to deflate a public deficit which
it expects to have hit around 8 percent of GDP last year.
Rajoy also reiterated that his government was not
considering the creation of a so-called "bad bank" to ringfence
toxic assets acquired before the property bubble burst.
Instead, the government would implement a restructuring
process before February 15 that looks at cleaning up the banks,
improving transparency, and mergers, Rajoy said.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in a Financial Times
interview last week that instead of a "bad bank" he expected
banks to set aside up to 50 billion euros in extra provisions as
cushioning against potential losses from real estate assets.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
