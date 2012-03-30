(Corrects dollar conversion)

MADRID, March 30 Spain's 2012 budget factors in an increase in revenues of 4.3 percent from income taxes and up to a 17.8 percent rise in revenue from corporate taxes, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Friday.

Spain's government also said it would create a special tax on funds being repatriated from abroad to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.32 billion). ($1 = 0.7532 euros)