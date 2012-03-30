DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
(Corrects dollar conversion)
MADRID, March 30 Spain's 2012 budget factors in an increase in revenues of 4.3 percent from income taxes and up to a 17.8 percent rise in revenue from corporate taxes, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Friday.
Spain's government also said it would create a special tax on funds being repatriated from abroad to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.32 billion). ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies/Catherine Evans)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.