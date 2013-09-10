* Spanish tax take one of lowest in Europe, revenues falling
* Must try to boost income while nursing fragile recovery
* Reforms seen implemented in election year of 2015
* Rajoy to favour widening tax base over hiking tax rates
By Paul Day and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Sept 10 Spain's government has bowed to
pressure at home and abroad by committing to tax reforms it
hopes will boost public revenues without choking off a fragile
economic recovery before parliamentary elections in 2015.
But it faces a series of politically unpalatable options for
raising one of Europe's lowest tax takes, suggesting it will
divide up the increased fiscal burden among a recession-weary
public with one eye on its chances of staying in power.
Spain's tax take has fallen almost 50 billion euros ($66
billion) since the downturn started six years ago, putting total
revenue at 36.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2012,
nearly ten percentage points below the European Union average.
"Our tax system simply does not work," president of tax
inspectors organization IHE Ranses Perez Boga said. "It doesn't
bring the state the resources it needs, especially in times of
economic crisis when the cost of subsidies rises."
Sources close to the Treasury, accountants and inspectors
say that, rather than raising tax rates, the ruling People's
Party - whose voter support has halved since it took office in
2011 on a no-tax-hikes pledge - is likely to focus on widening
its fiscal base.
That may involve scrapping exemptions on income or
corporation tax, they said, citing complex taxation rules for
smaller businesses and tax breaks for homeowners as two areas
that look ripe for change.
In reforms that are set to be implemented in 2015, the
government might also be forced into ending hefty sales tax
discounts on some basic goods, a move that would hit Spain's
poorest citizens hard.
The drop in the tax take is particularly damaging for a
country that, even after waves of public spending cuts, is
struggling with one of the euro zone's highest public deficits.
Structural shortfalls were laid bare after the tide of tax
revenue related to a decade-long property boom dried up around
five years ago, leaving the government scrabbling to pay rising
pensions and record jobless benefit bills.
CLOSING LOOPHOLES
The International Monetary Fund and the European Commission
have urged Spain in recent months to step up reforms to its tax
system, focusing on the need to widen the tax base.
"The tax take is not being done very efficiently. The
balance between the rate of tax and the amount of tax is not
very good," James Daniel, the head of the Fund mission to Spain,
said in June.
A treasury ministry source said the government planned "a
very generalized revision" of the whole tax system.
Think tank Fedea estimates that loopholes allowed
corporations to sidestep 2.6 billion euros in potential tax
payments in 2012, while income tax incentives were worth 10.3
billion.
"Tax rates in Spain are already relatively high (but)...
revenue is low. This is due to a large number of tax breaks
which must be eliminated," Ignacio Conde-Ruiz, economist at
Fedea, said.
But that is easier said than done.
While company tax rates are higher than in most developed
nations at 30 percent, intake is 1.9 percent of GDP compared to
the EU average of 2.7 percent, bringing in just 10 percent of
public revenue.
Corporate tax take has fallen 21.5 percent since boom turned
to bust in 2008 and profits tumbled.
Spain's big companies have also upped the pace of their
expansion abroad and medium-sized companies have followed,
booking more of their taxable profits overseas.
A Reuters analysis of Spain's top 35 companies shows that
the number of offshore units registered in countries with low
tax regimes almost doubled to 517 in 2012 from 273 in 2009 - a
process tax officials note is perfectly legal.
"There's a global trend for corporate tax to make up a lower
proportion of revenue," said one Madrid-based tax expert at an
international accountant. "Tax revenue from corporations in
Spain is unlikely ever to hit its boom years peak again."
SALES TAX CLIMBDOWN?
The collection of income tax has been hit by an unemployment
rate of more than 26 percent and tipped to remain high for
years. It accounted for 7.4 percent of GDP in 2011, midway up
the rankings for the European Union, according to Eurostat.
Here the government might choose to reduce the number of tax
brackets, though Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has already
promised to reverse temporary income tax hikes by 2015 and even
cut rates for lower-end earners.
A third option is to boost sales tax (VAT) which, as the
second largest revenue generator after income tax, accounts for
just under a third of state income and, in terms of GDP, is the
lowest in the 27-country European Union.
Brussels complains Spain's system allows for too many items
in its "super-reduced" tax category with a rate of 4 percent
that includes basics such as eggs, bread, milk and schoolbooks.
Three years of sliding retail sales, along with a thriving
underground economy estimated at around 200 billion euros or a
fifth of the country's GDP, have also hit the VAT take.
Levying the general sales rate of 21 percent on more goods
would be politically risky, especially after a
3-percentage-point rise last year - and a humiliating climbdown
for Rajoy who had pledged not to touch VAT further.
The government has already started with some revenue-raising
measures including temporary tax hikes and said in June it would
scrap some corporate tax benefits.
High-profile tax avoidance crackdowns involving Barcelona
footballer Lionel Messi - who paid 5 million euros to
authorities in September - and Michelin-starred chef Sergi Arola
have also generated headlines.
But the number of tax inspectors will shrink as spending
cuts have led to a freeze on hiring, and those retiring are not
being replaced, says tax inspectors union Gestha.