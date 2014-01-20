BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
MADRID Jan 20 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday said he will announce this year a cut in income tax that will take effect in 2015.
Asked in a television interview if he would cut income tax this year, Rajoy said: "Yes, but it will take effect in 2015. This is a yes because it will be approved this year."
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
LONDON, March 17 Scotland could abandon a currency union with the rest of the United Kingdom if it gained independence, former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond told the Financial Times.
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path