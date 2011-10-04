* Local gov't more concerned about private education - teachers

MADRID, Oct 4 Madrid secondary school teachers launched a second round of strikes on Tuesday to protest what they say is an attempt by the local centre-right government to use a debt crisis to strangle public schools and benefit private ones.

By asking public high school teachers for two extra classroom hours a week, Madrid's regional government -- run by the People's Party that is expected to win general elections in November -- said it can save 80 million euros on extra staff.

Spain's ruling Socialists have implemented a range of austerity measures in the past year to avoid a bailout like in Greece, but unions fear a PP victory in November will bring even more painful cuts in a country where one in five is unemployed.

"The unions are concerned that a PP victory is really going to clamp down and not be very sympathetic to their cause in general. This is really a preventive strike in a way," Charles Powell, a historian at Madrid's San Pablo-CEU University said.

Spain, like other countries in the euro zone, is aggressively cutting spending to reduce the public deficit.

Unions have organized a march through central Madrid on Tuesday evening, a day after hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Greece to protest further budget cuts as their country teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.

In Madrid, unions said Tuesday's strike, which was set to continue on Wednesday, had an over 70 percent take-up rate. Teachers also went on strike two days in September and plan a final walk-out on Oct. 20.

CLASSROM CHAOS

Spanish teachers, who earn more but work longer hours than the average for the OECD group of wealthy nations, said the change in classroom hours is just the latest in a string of measures by the regional PP government to defund public schools and drive more families to private schools.

The PP has not cut the budget for "concertados" -- schools that rely on both private and public funding -- and recently introduced a 900 euro per child tax break for tuition, books and uniforms that even wealthy families can benefit from.

"Taking spending away from the public system and putting it into the private system while maintaining the global education budget isn't a cut, it's a question of (the PP's) priorities," said Jose Luis Pazos, president of parents' association FAPA.

The government, which has said part of the savings from fewer support staff will be used for text book and school meal scholarships and for bilingual public schools, said the quality of education had not suffered from the measures.

"We are convinced this is not affecting the quality of education," Madrid's deputy education minister Carmen Perez-Llorca told Reuters.

But teachers and students said some class sizes have nearly doubled because of fewer support staff, that extras such as library or laboratory are now impossible, and that subjects such as math are being taught by music professors.

"It's been totally chaotic," said Blanca, a 17-year-old student at Fortuny high school in central Madrid.

Half of Spaniards' income tax goes to the autonomous regions, which administer health and education spending. Yet the 17 autonomous regions are highly indebted, putting them in the spotlight as Spain tries to reduce its budget deficit.

Aside from Madrid, the northern region of Galicia has also imposed more class hours for public school teachers, even as it approved a 200,000 euro subsidy for public-private schools.

"I don't mind working harder, but the cuts should be for everyone, not just for the public system," said Belen Martin, a language teacher at a small rural school in Galicia. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)