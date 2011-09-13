* Telefonica, Vodafone, continue to lose mobile market share

* Ex-state monopoly gains 12,000 fibre optic customers

By Sarah Morris and Robert Hetz

MADRID, Sept 13 Telefonica , the euro zone's largest telecoms operator by revenues, lost 34,000 high-speed internet (ADSL) customers in July in Spain as competition increased in the market, data showed on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Telefonica announced restructuring plans to integrate Spain in its European division, a move interpreted by many analysts as a way to decrease the significance of its home country in the eyes of international investors.

Consumers are increasingly switching operators for better deals in Spain during a crisis that has left one in five workers jobless.

Data from Spain's Telecoms Market Commission showed Telefonica remained the market leader in the Spanish market. It controlled 50.7 percent of the broadband internet market in July and makes money renting its infrastructure to other internet providers.

Spain's former state monopoly is trying to target bigger spending clients and to hold on to existing customers by offering free upgrades to fibre optic internet lines.

Telefonica signed up 12,000 customers to faster, more expensive fibre optic Internet in July.

Alternative providers have increased competition in the internet market, with cable providers maintaining a 19.6 percent share in July and other internet providers having 29.8 percent of the broadband market in July, marginally up from 29.5 percent a month earlier.

In the mobile market, Telefonica's Movistar managed to gain 34,020 mobile customers in July after losses a month earlier, but its market share nevertheless slipped to 40.82 percent from 41.11 percent in June.

Vodafone also added 70,780 customers in July but its share of the market fell to 28.2 percent from 28.3 in June.

Spain's two largest mobile players are under pressure from budget mobile operator Yoigo, controlled by Scandinavia's TeliaSonera , which has grown during the downturn, taking 104,610 customers in July to bring its market share to 4.9 percent.

Virtual mobile operators -- those that offer mobile services to customers by renting the mobile networks of Movistar, Vodafone and Orange -- took the largest number of mobile lines in July, adding 166,440 customers to their totals to take their share to 6 percent of the market. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)