MADRID, June 15 Spanish mobile phone operators lost a record number of clients in April, led by an exodus from Telefonica and Vodafone, as the economic crisis further eroded consumer spending, the domestic telecoms watchdog said on Friday.

Around 380,000 customers ditched their mobile phone lines in April, marking the third straight month of decline in the overall customer base in austerity-crippled Spain, where one in four people is unemployed and the government has had to accept a 100 billion euro ($125.97 billion) bailout to prevent the collapse of its banks.

"This crash for mobile phone operators has been especially notable in the prepay sector, which lost 297,984 clients," regulator Comision del Mercado de Telecomunicaciones said in a statement.

Dominant players like Telefonica and Vodafone are losing out in an increasingly competitive domestic market to smaller rivals who have slashed prices, with Telefonica's mobile operator Movistar losing 1.6 million customers in nine months.

Vodafone lost 367,327 clients in April, while 189,037 customers left Movistar. Orange gained 17,760 customers in April while Yoigo added 1,490 clients.

Broadband connections were a bright spot for Spain's telecoms firms, with 25,000 new lines set up in April, which marked a 4 percent increase on the previous year. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)