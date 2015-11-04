MADRID Nov 4 French telecoms group Orange said on Wednesday it aimed to have installed fibre optic internet in 10 million homes in Spain in 2016 and 14 million by 2020.

The company, which completed its takeover of Spanish rival Jazztel in June, said it had already made the super fast internet connection available to 5.2 million homes.

Orange said in a statement its total budget for the fibre optic roll-out was between 1.5 billion to 1.7 billion euros ($1.85 billion). ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Julien Toyer)