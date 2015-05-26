MADRID May 26 Private equity firm Carlyle
has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on the possible sale
of its controlling stake in Spanish telecoms operator Telecable,
two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
U.S.-based Carlyle has 85 percent of Telecable, a firm which
operates in Asturias, northern Spain. Several small telecoms
firms offer services in the area, which analysts and bankers say
are ripe for consolidation after a round of mergers among bigger
operators in the country.
Carlyle and Goldman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing
by Sonya Dowsett and Carlos Ruano)