BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
MADRID May 4 Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it was reducing the size of its board and that former chairman Cesar Alierta would stand down as part of the revamp.
The former chairman's departure will be taken as a sign the head of the new telecoms company, Jose Maria Alvarez Pallete, appointed last year, was moving away from Alierta's influence.
Gonzalo Hinojosa Fernandez de Angulo, the former boss of Spanish clothing firm Cortefiel, and Pablo Isla, CEO of fast fashion giant Inditex, will also leave the board, Telefonica said.
Alierta was chairman at Telefonica for more than 15 years. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
PARIS, June 19 Europe must invest in new military technologies to stay ahead of increasing threats and respond to "a new world" in which it cannot rely solely on the United States, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.