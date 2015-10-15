MADRID Oct 15 Spain's anti-trust watchdog CNMC said on Thursday it had fined Telefonica 5 million euros ($5.7 million) for failing to comply with regulation on renting broadband connections to its competitors for more than four years.

The CNMC said Telefonica had applied charges and clauses in the rental of ethernet circuits above those established by the regulators.

Telefonica, with cable networks throughout the country, is obliged to share the grid with competitors at regulated rates and under terms set by the CNMC.

The company was informed of the irregularities in 2010 and 2015, the watchdog said, adding that they had affected operators including BT, Vodafone and Jazztel.

