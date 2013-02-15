(Corrects to bolivar not Bolivia in headline)

MADRID Feb 15 Spain's Telefonica said on Friday the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, would have a negative impact of 438 million euros ($584.8 million) on its 2012 earnings.

The 32 percent devaluation of the bolivar last week also meant Telefonica's assets in Venezuela were now worth 1 billion euros less, the Spanish telecoms company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)