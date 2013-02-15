Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects to bolivar not Bolivia in headline)
MADRID Feb 15 Spain's Telefonica said on Friday the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, would have a negative impact of 438 million euros ($584.8 million) on its 2012 earnings.
The 32 percent devaluation of the bolivar last week also meant Telefonica's assets in Venezuela were now worth 1 billion euros less, the Spanish telecoms company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)