* Cheap Spain tariff aimed at keeping clients, attract new
custom
* Telefonica lost about half a mln Spain clients Jan-Aug to
rivals
* Group aims to use crisis to boost efficiency
By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Nov 3 Telefonica SA is
launching cheaper and simpler customer-friendly tariffs on its
home turf Spain in the hope of stemming the increasing flow of
clients to rival operators as an economic downturn bites.
The euro zone's largest telecom company by market
capitalisation also said on Thursday it hopes to use the
economic crisis as an opportunity to boost efficiency.
In September it rejigged its top management team and
business structure in the hope of weathering a downturn in which
its keystone Spanish unit, responsible for about a third of
group revenue, has suffered huge custom losses and has been the
focus of investor concern.
That shuffle brought with it a new Spanish unit director,
Luis Miguel Gilperez, replacing Guillermo Ansaldo who now heads
a global resources unit.
Gilperez said a series of flat tariffs would be offered from
Nov. 10 to Spanish customers, including a 5 euro ($6.90) per
month discount if they are ADSL customers as well. He declined
to forecast the impact on the company's accounts.
"This is not about cutting prices, it's about something much
deeper," Gilperez told reporters, referring to what he said was
a new focus on individual customer needs.
In the past Telefonica has said its Spanish strategy is to
defend "high-end" clients.
MARKET SHARE
Spanish unemployment of 21.5 percent has weighed on the
competitive climate, and packages of lower tariffs have cut into
the traditional premium that clients paid for the former
monopoly's services, once widely considered to provide better
quality.
So far this year around half a million mobile customers have
switched to cheaper rival operators such as France Telecom's
Orange and TeliaSonera's Yoigo, numbers which
in monthly terms crept up from 60,000 clients in January to
90,000 in August, according to data from telecoms watchdog CMT.
Its ADSL services are also suffering, with market share at
50.36 percent in August versus 52.7 percent in December.
Telefonica had said on Wednesday it would slash the range of
handsets it sells and centralise costs so as to improve
efficiency.
"The situation is complicated ... although we are optimistic
by nature. We have to be prepared for when things get better so
that we become a more efficient company," Jose Maria
Alvarez-Pallete, head of Telefonica Europe, told reporters.
"(We can't) let ourselves fall behind in studying
technology, in buying spectrum or in service quality, or in
handset strategy ... these are things we have to look at so that
when things improve, we are well positioned."
Telefonica's third-quarter results due on Nov. 11 are
expected to show pressure on revenue in Spain offset by a strong
performance in the group's Latin American units.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by David Holmes)