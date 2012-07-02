BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Longhi says need a fair playing field against China-CNBC
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
MADRID, July 2 Spain's largest phone company Telefonica said on Monday it had reduced its net debt by 1.45 billion euros ($1.8 billion)after an agreement between its Colombian subsidiary and the Colombian government.
The Spanish group had originally reported the deal would cut its debt by 1.3 billion euros. Telefonica reported net debt of 57.13 billion euros at the end of the first quarter.
The accord merges Telefonica Moviles Colombia and Colombia Telecomunicaciones leaving Telefonica with a 70 percent stake and the Colombian government 30 percent of the resulting company.
($1 = 0.7880 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Potter)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 More than a dozen of a dwindling number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline were arrested on Thursday after defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall