MADRID, Sept 5 Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica (TEF.MC) said on Monday it planed to set up a new digital division and create two geographical business areas to maximise synergies and accelerate overseas growth.

The new business division Telefonica Digital will have its headquarters in London while the two areas will be Europe and Latin America.

"Telefonica is looking to the medium and long-term future, confirming itself as a growth company which actively participates in the digital business and takes advantage of all the opportunities its global reach and alliances provide," the telecommunications firm said in a statement.

The company added that it would set up a new Global Resources unit to underpin the profitability of the company's operations.

