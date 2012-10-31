MADRID Oct 31 Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday it will buy back preference shares worth 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion), confirming an earlier report, swapping the instruments for Treasury shares and/or bonds.

The telecoms company said it would use 40 percent Treasury shares and 60 percent 2022 bonds for the swap.

