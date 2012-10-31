Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Oct 31 Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday it will buy back preference shares worth 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion), confirming an earlier report, swapping the instruments for Treasury shares and/or bonds.
The telecoms company said it would use 40 percent Treasury shares and 60 percent 2022 bonds for the swap.
($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Clare Kane; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)