(Corrects Radio Marca to Radio Blanca in second paragraph)

MADRID Oct 16 Spain's government said on Friday it had awarded six new television licenses, including three in high definition which went to Atresmedia, Mediaset Espana and Real Madrid, the soccer club.

Three other standard television licenses were handed out to 13 TV, Secuoya and Radio Blanca. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White)