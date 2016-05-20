MADRID May 20 Spain's trade deficit fell 10.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 796 million euros ($893 million) as imports outstripped exports, the economy ministry said on Friday.

Exports in March fell 3.3 percent year-on-year to 22.44 billion euros, while imports fell 3.6 percent to 23.24 billion euros, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)