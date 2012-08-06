Fitch Affirms AO Toyota Bank's Bond at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based AO Toyota Bank's (TBR) bond rating at 'A-'. The issue benefits from recourse to TBR's sister company, Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. (TMFNL, A/Stable). Should TBR fail to make an interest or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders will benefit from the guarantee that would allow them to sell the bonds to TMFNL at par plus any accrued in