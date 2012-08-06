* Stocks rise sharply after halt lifted

* Easily outperform benchmark European index

* Trade resumes 1250 GMT after halted for nearly five hours (Updates with comment, details)

MADRID, Aug 6 A technical fault on Spain's stock exchange paralysed trading for a record five hours on the bluechip index on Monday.

Traders complained of receiving little information about the glitch which halted trading shortly after 0800 GMT. Trading resumed at 1250 GMT.

More than an hour into the stoppage, the bourse announced equities auctions would start from 0935 GMT but it took a further hour before they began.

"We still do not know exactly what caused it," an exchange spokesman said, declining to give further details. The exchange operator said it believed the five-hour stoppage was a record.

Local dealers said the cost to their operations was still not clear.

The BME spokesman said the exchange migrated to a new trading platform in April designed to increase the speed and efficiency of trades.

"There seemed to be some confusion about what time the problem started," one trader said.

"Our priority was to get the problem fixed in order to inform our clients. Later on we'll ask what caused it."

Shares rose sharply after trading resumed, driven by gains in leading banks Santander and BBVA and clothing retailer Inditex.

The local index closed up 4.41 percent, easily outperforming the broader European equity market. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.41 percent higher.

In July, 2011, a technical hitch delayed the start of trading on the Spanish market. (Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez, Sarah Morris and Amanda Cooper; Editing by John Stonestreet and David Cowell)