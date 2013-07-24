UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MADRID, July 24 At least 20 people died after a train derailed outside the northern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela on Wednesday, local Galician television and the Cadena Ser radio station reported.
A woman who was close to the site of the accident told the radio station that she had first heard a loud explosion and then seen the train derailed.
A Cadena Ser reporter on the scene said that all the wagons had derailed and that the site was strewn with bodies covered with blankets. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders