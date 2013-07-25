UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MADRID, July 25 The number of people killed after a train derailed in Galicia, in northern Spain, has risen to 60, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday, while stressing this was only a provisional number and could rise further.
Up to 131 people had been injured in the disaster, she said. The derailment appeared to have been due to an accident, she said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders