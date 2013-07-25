MADRID, July 25 The number of people killed after a train derailed in Galicia, in northern Spain, has risen to 60, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday, while stressing this was only a provisional number and could rise further.

Up to 131 people had been injured in the disaster, she said. The derailment appeared to have been due to an accident, she said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)