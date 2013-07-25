* Derailment caused by excessive speed - source
* Tragedy on eve of major religious festival
* One of Europe's worst rail disasters
By Teresa Medrano and Tracy Rucinski
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 25 The
driver of a Spanish train that derailed, killing at least 80
people, was under police guard in hospital on Thursday after the
dramatic accident which an official source said was caused by
excessive speed.
The eight-carriage train came off the tracks, hit a wall and
caught fire just outside the pilgrimage destination Santiago de
Compostela in northwestern Spain on Wednesday night. It was one
of Europe's worst rail disasters.
The source had knowledge of the official investigation into
a crash which brought misery to Santiago on Thursday, the day
when it should have celebrated one of Europe's biggest Christian
festivals. Authorities cancelled festivities as the city went
into mourning.
The Galicia regional supreme court said in a statement the
judge investigating the accident had ordered police to take a
statement from the driver.
He was being formally investigated and under police guard
but not under arrest, the court said. He was in hospital but it
was not clear what kind of injuries he had suffered.
Video footage from a security camera showed the train, with
247 people on board, hurtling into a concrete wall at the side
of the track as carriages jack-knifed and the engine overturned.
One local official described the aftermath of the crash as
like a scene from hell, with bodies strewn next to the tracks.
The impact was so huge one carriage flew several metres into
the air and landed on the other side of a high concrete barrier.
Around 94 people were injured, 35 of them, including four
children, in a serious condition, the deputy head of the
regional government said.
"We heard a massive noise and we went down the tracks. I
helped get a few injured and bodies out of the train. I went
into one of the cars but I'd rather not tell you what I saw
there," Ricardo Martinez, a 47-year old baker from Santiago de
Compostela, told Reuters.
Newspaper accounts cited witnesses as saying the driver,
Francisco Jose Garzon, who had helped rescue victims, shouted
into a phone: "I've derailed! What do I do?".
The 52-year-old had been a train driver for 30 years, said a
spokeswoman for Renfe, the state train company.
A court source told Reuters there was one driver on the
train. Previously, a Galicia government source had said there
were two.
TRAIN HIT BEND AT SPEED
El Pais newspaper said the driver told the railway station
by radio after being trapped in his cabin that the train entered
the bend at 190 kilometres per hour (120 mph). An official
source said the speed limit on that stretch of twin track, laid
in 2011, was 80 kph.
"We're only human! We're only human!" the driver told the
station, the newspaper said, citing sources close to the
investigation. "I hope there are no dead, because this will
weigh on my conscience."
Investigators were trying to find out why the train was
going so fast and why security devices to keep speed within
permitted limits had not slowed the train.
Operated by state-owned company Renfe, the train was built
by Bombardier and Talgo and was around five years old. It had
almost the maximum number of passengers.
Spain's rail safety record is better than the European
average, ranking 18th out of 27 countries in terms of railway
deaths per kilometres travelled, the European Railway Agency
said. There were 218 train accidents in Spain between 2008-2011,
well below the EU average of 426 for the same period.
Firefighters called off a strike to help with the disaster,
while hospital staff, many operating on reduced salaries because
of spending cuts in recession-hit Spain, worked overtime to tend
the injured.
The disaster happened at 8.41 p.m. (1841 GMT) on the eve of
a festival dedicated to St. James, one of Jesus's 12 disciples,
whose remains are said to rest in Santiago's centuries-old
cathedral.
The apostle's shrine is the destination of the famous El
Camino de Santiago pilgrimage across the Pyrenees, which has
been followed by Christians since the Middle Ages.
"The main mass (in the cathedral) was transformed from a
mass of joy into a mass of mourning," said Italian pilgrim Irene
Valsangiacomo.
KING, PM VISIT
One U.S. citizen died in the crash and five were injured,
the State Department said in Washington. Mexico said one of its
nationals was among the dead.
At least one British citizen was injured, a British embassy
spokesman said. People from several other countries were
believed to be among the passengers.
People living nearby ran to the site to help emergency
workers tend to the wounded. Ana Taboada, a 29-year-old hospital
worker, was one of the first on the scene.
"When the dust lifted I saw corpses. I didn't make it down
to the track, because I was helping the passengers that were
coming up the embankment," she told Reuters. "I saw a man trying
to break a window with a stone to help those inside get out."
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who was born in Santiago de
Compostela, the capital of Galicia region, visited the site and
the main hospital on Thursday. He declared three days of
official national mourning for the victims of the disaster.
King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia also went to Santiago and
visited the injured in hospital.
"All of Spain is united in grief with the bereaved families,"
the king said.
Both Renfe and state-owned Adif, which is in charge of the
tracks, opened an investigation into the derailment.
Passenger Ricardo Montesco told Cadena Ser radio station the
train approached the curve at high speed, twisted and the
carriages piled up one on top of the other.
"A lot of people were squashed on the bottom. We tried to
squeeze out of the bottom of the wagons to get out and we
realised the train was burning. ... I was in the second carriage
and there was fire. ... I saw corpses," he said.
Clinics in Santiago de Compostela were overwhelmed with
people flocking to give blood, while hotels organised free rooms
for relatives. Madrid sent forensic scientists and hospital
staff to the scene on special flights.
Allianz Seguros, owned by Germany's Allianz, owns
the insurance contract for loss suffered by Renfe passengers, a
company spokeswoman told Reuters. The contract does not cover
Renfe's trains. The company had sent experts to the scene.
The disaster stirred memories of a train bombing in Madrid
in 2004, carried out by Islamist militants, that killed 191
people, although officials do not suspect an attack this time.
Spain is struggling to emerge from a long-running recession
marked by government-driven austerity to bring its deeply
indebted finances into order.
But Adif, the state railways infrastructure company, told
Reuters no budget cuts had been implemented on maintenance of
the line, which connects La Coruna, Santiago de Compostela and
Ourense and was inaugurated in 2011.
It said more than 100 million euros a year were being spent
on track maintenance in Spain.