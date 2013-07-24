MADRID, July 25 At least 56 people died after a train derailed in the outskirts of the northern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, the head of Spain's Galicia region, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, told Television de Galicia.

He also said 70 people were injured, 20 of them seriously, a press office spokeswoman told Reuters, insisting the figures were provisional. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)