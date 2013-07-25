MADRID, July 25 The derailment of a train in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia has killed 80 people and 94 are still injured, the deputy head of the regional government said on Thursday.

He also said that among the 94 injured, 35 were in serious condition, including four children. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)