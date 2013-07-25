MADRID, July 25 Spain's Prime minister Mariano Rajoy on Thursday said he would declare three days of official mourning after a train derailed in the northwestern region of Galicia, killing at least 78 people and injuring up to 131.

"I will sign a decree to declare three days of official mourning in all Spain," Rajoy told journalists after visiting the Santiago de Compostela hospital where most victims were taken. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)