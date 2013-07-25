UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MADRID, July 25 U.S. and British citizens are amongst the people injured in the derailment of a train in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, the U.S. and British embassies in Madrid said.
"We are currently gathering information about the accident and are in touch with families of some injured American Citizens," said U.S. Charge d'Affaires a.i. Luis G. Moreno in a written statement posted on the U.S. embassy website.
A spokesman for the British embassy said he was aware of one British national being injured. He declined to give further details on the injured Briton's condition. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos and Sarah White; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders