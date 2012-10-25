* Treasury chief: Spain 2012 funding 95 percent complete
* Will pre-fund 2013, including regions' needs
* Foreign investors main buyers of state debt at auctions
* ECB explicit on bond-buying plan, available tools should
be used
By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, Oct 24 Spain is ready to start funding
itself for 2013, including the needs of its indebted regions,
after having nearly completed its debt issuance plan for this
year, the head of the Spanish Treasury said on Wednesday.
In an interview with Reuters, Secretary General of Treasury
Inigo Fernandez de Mesa declined to say if and when Spain may
seek European aid to cover its huge property-bubble debts and
trigger an unlimited bond-buying programme from the European
Central Bank (ECB).
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who already secured a
100-billion-euro ($130-billion) credit line to recapitalise the
country's troubled lenders in June, said last week he had still
not taken a decision on whether he would apply for a second aid
programme, this time to handle the country's finances.
Senior euro zone sources told Reuters they were laying the
ground for the move to happen in November.
Investors and analysts believe such a programme would help
stabilise Spain's recession-hit economy, drawing a line under
the three-year-old euro zone debt crisis.
"As we speak, my funding needs for this year are almost
covered, at 95 percent, and my intention is to start funding the
Treasury for next year so that we can start the year with our
homework done," said Fernandez de Mesa, who reports to Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos.
He noted market conditions had improved drastically since
August with foreign investors now the main buyers of Spanish
debt at auctions. Tensions could ease further when Madrid's
efforts to trim its high deficit and reform its economy would
start producing effects in the next few weeks.
"There has been a big liquidity jump on the secondary
market. The fall of the spread is real... The participation of
international investors first stabilised and what we're seeing
now is a rebound in this participation," he said, adding that
foreign investors have bought between 50 and 80 percent of debt
offered at recent auctions.
This is helping Spain's banks to keep their exposure to
national debt in check after it increased earlier in the year
when the Treasury had to rely almost exclusively on its national
lenders to fund the state.
Spain's public sector debt accounted only for 15 percent of
Spanish banks' balance sheets, a low level compared to the 20
percent exposure that German banks have to their country's debt
and to a euro zone average of 17 percent, he said.
REGIONS' NEEDS
Fernandez de Mesa also said financing problems for Spain's
17 autonomous regions would soon be resolved as the Treasury has
funded 12 billion euros out of 18 billion euros of a central
government emergency liquidity fund.
The Treasury has made a payment of 4 billion euros to the
fund while a 6 billion-euro loan subscribed by the state lottery
had received strong interest from Spanish and international
banks, he said, denying a press report that the deal may be
postponed due to tepid bank interest.
Eight of Spain's 17 autonomous regions, which handle their
own budget and control health and education spending, have said
they would tap the fund this year for a total amount now close
to 17 billion euros.
Most of the regions have been shut out of financial markets
for months and several of them nearly missed debt repayments
earlier this year.
For next year, regions that need to cover maturing debt and
finance their deficit will be included on a voluntary basis in
the central government funding program. Details will be known in
December, he said.
Asked about which details the ECB would still need to
provide for Spain to take a decision on seeking a European aid -
something Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said was needed -
Fernandez de Mesa said it already had been made very clear.
"I think the ECB has been very explicit when it comes to
explaining how the OMT (Outright Monetary Transactions) would
work. It has been explicit when it comes to explaining how it
would stabilise the secondary debt market."
He said Germany, whose lawmakers quizzed ECB President Mario
Draghi about the plan for two hours on Wednesday, had a
constructive position.
He denied Berlin was delaying a Spanish request by its
reluctance to commit to soft conditions in exchange for the ECB
and euro zone rescue funds financial support.
"What is good for Germany is to obtain economic growth in
Europe, which benefits Germany. That is the most important,"
"The objective of Europe should be to grow and create jobs.
And with that end in mind, we need to use all instruments
available to reach this objective."
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Michael
Roddy)