MADRID Oct 31 Spain said on Friday it aimed to issue three bonds on Thursday with maturities of 2017, 2023 and 2024.

The bond maturing Oct. 31, 2017 has a coupon of 0.5 percent, the bond maturing Oct. 31, 2023 has a coupon of 4.4 percent and the bond maturing Oct. 31, 2024 has a coupon of 2.75 percent. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)