MADRID, March 27 The Canary Islands emergency services on Thursday said staff mistook a large tugboat pulling a ship for a crashed plane two miles off Gran Canaria Island, moments after saying that a plane had fallen into the sea.

"It's not an airplane, it's a big tugboat pulling a ship," a spokeswoman for the Canary Island emergency services said. (Reporting By Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)