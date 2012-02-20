By Jesú;s Aguado
| MADRID
MADRID Feb 20 Spanish lenders Banco
Popular and Ibercaja have put in the strongest offers
to buy Unnim, a loss-making bank taken over by the state last
year, in a bidding process that closed on Monday, sources close
to the auction said.
The bidders will not be made public until late February or
March when Spain's central bank announces the results of the
auction for Unnim, which has 30 billion euros ($40 billion)
assets and lost 107 million euros in the first nine months of
last year.
"Popular, Ibercaja and (Spain's largest bank) Santander
have submitted their offers this afternoon, and Bankia
finally didn't," said a source with knowledge of the
process.
The source did not mention other mooted bidders for Unnim,
including large Spanish bank BBVA and U.S. private
equity firm J.C. Flowers.
None of the banks mentioned were willing to comment on the
bidding process.
Unnim, based in the northern region of Catalonia, is one of
five banks taken over by Spain after a housing and construction
boom collapsed four years ago, leaving the country's financial
sector under a mountain of bad debt.
The central bank is gradually auctioning off the banks that
were taken over. In December mid-sized Spanish bank Sabadell
agreed to take on loss-making CAM in exchange for
hefty guarantees against future losses.
In a series of reforms, the banking sector has shrunk to 17
banks from more than 40 and lenders have raised the amount of
capital they hold.
Under the latest financial reform, which the government
passed in February, banks must recognize heavy losses on real
estate and on loans to developers, but banks that are in the
process of merging will get two years to write off the losses,
while others get only one year.
In order to make Unnim attractive to buyers, the Central
Bank has provided heavy guarantees, such as against up to 10
years of losses. The Central Bank may also provide some type of
coverage for Unnim's debt redemptions. Unnim has 1.75 billion
euros of debt coming due this year and 1.15 billion next year.
Banco Popular, which has 161 billion euros in assets after
it took over another mid-sized bank, Banco Pastor, last year,
has said it can meet the new provisioning requirements in one
year.
"Popular is interested in Unnim because it would double its
market share in Catalonia to 10 percent," said a banking sector
source.
Ibercaja, which has 42 billion euros in assets, has not
participated in any merger process, so buying Unnim would give
it more time to clean up its balance sheet under the new rules.
Also, as the sector is increasingly dominated by larger
players through successive waves of consolidations, Ibercaja
might find the business case for bulking up irresistible.
($1 = 0.7538 euros)
(Translating by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Will Waterman)