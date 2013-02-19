MADRID, Feb 19 Spanish property developer Reyal Urbis filed for the second largest insolvency in the country after failing to renegotiate 3.6 billion euros ($4.81 billion) of debt with its creditors. Following is a breakdown of the company's main creditors, based on information provided by sources involved in the debt talks. CREDITORS AMOUNT(millions COMMENTS of euros) SAREB ("bad bank") 785 From nationalised Bankia , others Santander 550 Appaloosa 450 Bought from Barclays Royal Bank of 300 Scotland Instituto Oficial 220 de Crédito (ICO) Popular 220 BBVA 120 Unicaja 83 Sabadell 75 Reyal also has smaller quantities of debt with financial entities such as FMS, Caixa Geral and EuroHypo. Sources with access to the complete list of creditors say the company also owes 139 million euros to non-financial providers and 368 million euros to Spain's tax authority. Company chairman Rafael Santamaria also has 300 million euros of bank debt. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)