DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MADRID, July 13 An increase in the rates of Spain's value added tax will take effect on September 1, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Friday.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced on Wednesday that the general rate would be raised to 21 percent from 18 percent and the reduced rate for the leisure industry to 10 per cent from 8 percent.
"This will come into force on September 1," Montoro said at a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Madrid bureau, Writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Clare Kane)
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)