MADRID May 20 Billionaire industrialist Juan
Miguel Villar Mir has been buying into Spain's battered property
and wind power sectors, marking a change in domestic sentiment
after a six-year crisis.
Foreigners are returning, pushing government bond yields to
levels not seen since before the economic downturn but most
Spanish firms have stayed on the sidelines, concentrating on
paying off their debts.
The 82-year-old Villar Mir, the chairman of builder OHL
and its private conglomerate parent Grupo Villar Mir,
prospered abroad during the crisis. With the economy growing at
its strongest pace since 2007, he is now borrowing to fund
acquisitions that may signal a new wave of investment in Spain.
"Spain is an investment opportunity now because things are
cheap and the economy is recovering and hardly anyone has
realised," the engineer told Reuters from a plush office near
the top of his Torre Espacio, one of four landmark skyscrapers
that dominate Madrid's skyline.
In January, he announced plans to sink 300 million euros
into office-building owner Colonial in exchange for a
planned 29 percent stake. The property firm is one of dozens
that ran into trouble when Spain's building bubble burst in
2008, but its stock has soared 117 percent this year after
Villar Mir backed a debt restructuring and recapitalisation.
He partly financed his Colonial stake with bank loans and
said he aims for a 15 percent annual return on equity for all of
his investments, including this one. That compares with an
average financing cost of 7.7 percent, according to Moody's,
down from a peak of 9.1 percent in 2011, but still four
percentage points above Spain's 10-year benchmark bond.
Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.7 billion after he
debuted last year on the magazine's global billionaires list.
A decision to exit Spanish housing in 2002 meant he skirted
a spectacular crash which washed up hundreds of companies and
banks -- although it also meant he missed an 80 percent gain in
residential prices from 2002 to 2008. The tycoon says he is not
expecting residential housing to recover for possibly another
five years.
"Villar Mir has always had contrarian views. In 2002 OHL
announced it was moving into concessions in Latin America, which
seemed like a risky bet at the time given it is an emerging
market where we had just had the Argentine crisis, and away from
what at the time was seen as safe residential construction in
Spain," said credit analyst Ivan Palacios, of Moody's.
"He has a record of identifying trends ahead of the rest."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Spanish house prices vs GDP growth:
link.reuters.com/wyh29v
Spanish real estate investments:
link.reuters.com/nyh29v
Grupo Villar Mir investments vs FDI in Spain:
link.reuters.com/ged39v
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
GOOD CONNECTIONS
Educated at Madrid's renowned El Pilar school, alma mater of
premiers and business leaders, Villar Mir held senior
administrative posts during the near-four decade Francisco
Franco fascist dictatorship which followed the Spanish Civil
War.
His office is full of photos with King Juan Carlos, who gave
him the symbolic title of marquis in 2011 and signed him in for
a brief tenure as treasury minister in 1975 after Franco's
death.
His political connections became a liability last year,
however, when he and seven other big contractors were questioned
by a judge who was probing alleged illegal political donations.
The case, one of many revealed after the housing bubble
burst, is ongoing.
Villar Mir, who recently named a former conservative
minister as chief executive of OHL, denies wrongdoing.
"I like sailing in the summer, but I've never invited a
politician to board my boat. Never," said the devout Catholic
who installed a chapel in his Madrid office tower.
The engineer and lawyer began building his fortune after
being asked in 1968 to help restructure electricity and
chemicals company Hidro Nitro, and he developed a reputation for
corporate turnarounds.
He has pounced on roughly one struggling company per year
since he founded his eponymous group in 1987, with the purchase
of troubled builder Obrascon for one peseta. It went on to
become OHL, a 3.68 billion euro revenue giant whose projects
include U.S. hospitals and high speed trains in Saudi Arabia.
During the crisis OHL - the Villar Mir Group's main asset by
far - built up muscle abroad, boosting activity in transport
concessions and scaling back construction. Now 92 percent of
core earnings come from abroad, up from 70 percent in 2007.
DEBTS SWELL
Spanish private debt has fallen roughly 12 percent since a
2008 peak as families and companies tighten belts. But OHL's net
debt has doubled in absolute terms in the same period.
The company has stuck to a strategy of re-leveraging assets
aggressively to continually fund investments, and has a debt to
core earnings ratio of 4.4 times, compared with an industry
average of 1.65 times according to Thomson Reuters data.
OHL currently has 5.54 billion euros in net debt, up 32 pct
in the last year.
Villar Mir's Colonial gambit followed another last year when
he bought a century-old building in central Madrid for 225
million euros from Santander, nabbing it at near half the price
of a previous deal which fell through for Spain's top bank.
"Santander said yes to me because they know I'll pay,"
Villar Mir said.
Santander itself provided the financing, and Villar
Mir plans to team up with hotel chain Four Seasons to make it an
exclusive shopping mall.
A few months after the deal he took a non-executive seat on
the board of the bank which has been financing his business
deals since the 1960s, and in which he holds stock.
Villar Mir has also backed the renewable energy sector,
which ballooned during the boom years backed by state subsidies
but suffered when the government reversed policy as it tried to
save money.
Last year when the wind business was losing advocates, his
group, also one of Spain's biggest private energy producers,
announced a plan to reach 300 MWs of installed capacity in wind
power by 2018, a reported 300 million euros investment to expand
beyond its mainly hydro energy capacities.
Still, even after decades of business success, he has twice
failed to win chairmanship of his beloved Real Madrid soccer
club, the club of the city's political and business elite.
