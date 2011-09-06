* Hydropower capacity 12,355 GWh, down 234 GWh

* Irrigation reservoirs 64.9 pct full

MADRID, Sept 6 Spanish water stocks which gauge the extent of the country's hefty reliance on gas and grain imports have ebbed since last week but are still comfortably above average, the latest official data showed on Tuesday.

Reservoirs supplying hydropower plants held enough water to generate 12,355 gigawatt-hours, down 234 GWh on the week HYDRO-CPCTY-ES, the Ministry for the Environment and Rural Affairs said.

That was 30 percent above the average for the past 10 years.

In comparison, Spain's annual demand for electricity is now running at 258,100 GWh, according to national grid operator REE .

Brisk hydropower output during a wet spring has undermined demand for gas this year in the world's eighth-largest natural gas importer.

In recent weeks, however, utilities have restrained hydropower generation during dry weather and this has supported wholesale power prices , which affect revenues for utilities such as Iberdrola , Endesa , Gas Natural and Hidrocantabrico .

Spain imports more than 99 percent of the 40 billion cubic metres of gas it burns every year, mostly in the form of liquefied natural gas, of which it is the world's fourth-biggest importer.

Rainfall recorded by the Ministry in the week to Sept. 4 was 11 percent above the historical (1930-96) average at 9.5 millimetres HYDRO-PEN-ES.

Reservoirs set aside for irrigation meanwhile declined to 64.9 percent of capacity from 66.0 percent a week ago HYDRO-CONS-ES but above a 10-year average of 46.4 percent.

Crops like maize cannot be grown on a commercial scale in Spain without irrigation.

Even with sufficient water stocks, Spain's grain harvests always fall short of demand and the country has to import at least 10 million tonnes of grain a year from as far afield as Argentina or Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)