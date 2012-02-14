* Hydropower reserves 10,533 GWh, up 38 GWh

* Annual electricity demand 255,000 GWh

* Irrigation reservoirs 64.9 pct full

MADRID, Feb 14 Spanish hydropower reserves have halted a months-long decline, official data showed on Tuesday, which if sustained could ease wholesale power prices and undermine gas demand in the world's eighth-biggest natural gas importer.

Water levels in hydropower reservoirs HYDRO-CPCTY-ES have been falling since last summer and are 27.3 percent below where they were a year ago, the Ministry for Agriculture and the Environment Estimated in a weekly bulletin.

Wholesale power prices have meanwhile firmed because costlier coal- and gas-fired plants have had to fill the gap left by hydropower in the generation mix.

Spain has to import more than 99 percent of the 36 billion cubic metres of gas it burns every year, mostly in the form of liquefied natural gas, of which it is the world's fourth-largest importer.

Wholesale power prices affect revenues for power utilities including Iberdrola, Endesa , Gas Natural and Hidrocantabrico.

Meanwhile, rainfall recorded by the Ministry in the week to Feb. 12 HYDRO-PEN-ES was 18.5 percent of the historical (1930-96) average at 2.5 millimetres.

Reservoirs for consumption, which includes agricultural usage, stood at 64.9 percent of capacity HYDRO-CONS-ES, up from 64.8 percent last week.

Irrigation is vital in Spain for growing crops like maize on a commercial scale, for which reserves are adequate.

Scant rainfall is, however, causing concern for non-irrigated crops like wheat and barley, rather than cold weather which has not been as extreme as in other parts of Europe.

Even with a bumper grain harvest, Spain needs to import at least 10 million tonnes a year from Argentina to Kazakhstan.

Overall, reservoirs were down to 51.2 percent of capacity in one region, but still comfortably above a 20-percent threshhold that would trigger rationing, which was last enforced in Barcelona in 2008. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)