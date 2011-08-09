* Hydro-power reserves 13,579 GWh, down 326 GWh
* Irrigation reservoirs 70.6 pct full
MADRID, Aug 9 Spain's reservoirs had less water
than a week ago to generate hydro power and irrigate crops,
official data showed on Tuesday, but reserves were still well
above average in the major importer of gas and grain.
Hydropower reservoirs were full enough to produce 13,579
gigawatt-hours, down 326 GWh on the week HYDRO-CPCTY-ES, the
Ministry for the Environment and Rural Affairs said.
Reserves would be enough, by themselves, to supply Spain's
electricity needs for 19.2 days and were 27 percent above the
average for the past 10 years.
Brisk hydro-power production has helped to undermine usage
of gas-fired generators and demand for gas in the world's
eighth-largest natural gas importer.
Spain imports more than 99 percent of the 40 billion cubic
metres of gas it burns every year, mostly as liquefied natural
gas, of which it is the world's fourth-biggest importer.
Hydroelectric output also weighs on wholesale power prices
and thus affects revenues for power utilities such as Iberdrola
, Endesa , Gas Natural and
Hidrocantabrico .
The Ministry recorded 2.8 millimetres of rain for the week
to Aug. 7, or 48.1 percent of the historical average
HYDRO-PEN-ES.
Reservoirs for consumption, which includes agricultural
usage, stood at 70.6 percent of capacity HYDRO-CONS-ES, down
from 70.8 percent a week ago.
Crops such as maize cannot be grown without irrigation in
Spain's arid climate.
Farmers say rainfall this year was enough for non-irrigated
wheat and barley crops, which have now been harvested. Even so,
they expect Spain will need to import 7 million tonnes in the
next 12 months.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)