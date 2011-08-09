* Hydro-power reserves 13,579 GWh, down 326 GWh

* Irrigation reservoirs 70.6 pct full

MADRID, Aug 9 Spain's reservoirs had less water than a week ago to generate hydro power and irrigate crops, official data showed on Tuesday, but reserves were still well above average in the major importer of gas and grain.

Hydropower reservoirs were full enough to produce 13,579 gigawatt-hours, down 326 GWh on the week HYDRO-CPCTY-ES, the Ministry for the Environment and Rural Affairs said.

Reserves would be enough, by themselves, to supply Spain's electricity needs for 19.2 days and were 27 percent above the average for the past 10 years.

Brisk hydro-power production has helped to undermine usage of gas-fired generators and demand for gas in the world's eighth-largest natural gas importer.

Spain imports more than 99 percent of the 40 billion cubic metres of gas it burns every year, mostly as liquefied natural gas, of which it is the world's fourth-biggest importer.

Hydroelectric output also weighs on wholesale power prices and thus affects revenues for power utilities such as Iberdrola , Endesa , Gas Natural and Hidrocantabrico .

The Ministry recorded 2.8 millimetres of rain for the week to Aug. 7, or 48.1 percent of the historical average HYDRO-PEN-ES.

Reservoirs for consumption, which includes agricultural usage, stood at 70.6 percent of capacity HYDRO-CONS-ES, down from 70.8 percent a week ago.

Crops such as maize cannot be grown without irrigation in Spain's arid climate.

Farmers say rainfall this year was enough for non-irrigated wheat and barley crops, which have now been harvested. Even so, they expect Spain will need to import 7 million tonnes in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)