* Hydro stocks 12,113 GWh, down 242 GWh

* Irrigation reservoirs 63.9 percent full

MADRID, Sept 13 Spain has less water than a week ago with which to generate hydropower and irrigate crops rather than import hefty amounts of gas and grain, the latest official data showed on Tuesday, but levels were still above average.

Reservoirs set aside for hydroelectric plants contained enough water to produce 12,113 gigawatt-hours HYDRO-CPCTY-ES, down 242 GWh on the week, the Ministry for the Environemnt and Rural Affairs estimated in its latest bulletin.

That was 30.5 percent above the average for the past 10 years and compares with annual demand for electricity of 258,184 GWh, according to Spanish national grid operator REE .

Water levels have been declining over the dry summer months and hydropower output has consequently fallen, which has forced up wholesale power prices .

Power prices in turn affect revenues for utilities like as Iberdrola , Endesa , Gas Natural and Hidrocantabrico .

Although hydro output has fallen recently, it was brisk during an unusually wet spring and forced many gas-fired generators to lie idle, which undermined gas demand.

Spain imports more than 99 percent of the 40 billion cubic metres of gas it burns every year, mostly in the form of liquefied natural gas, of which it is the world's fourth-biggest importer.

The Ministry recorded 0.5 millimetres of rain for the week to Sept. 13, or 5.1 percent of the historical (1930-96) average HYDRO-PEN-ES.

Reservoirs earmarked for consumption, which includes agricultural use, meanwhile slipped to 63.9 percent of capacity from 64.9 percent last week HYDRO-CONS-ES. The 10-year average is 45.4 percent.

Crops like maize cannot be grown on a commercial scale in Spain without irrigation.

Even with sufficient water stocks, Spain's grain harvests always fall short of demand and the country has to import at least 10 million tonnes of grain a year from as far afield as Argentina or Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)