* Hydro stocks 12,113 GWh, down 242 GWh
* Irrigation reservoirs 63.9 percent full
MADRID, Sept 13 Spain has less water than a week
ago with which to generate hydropower and irrigate crops rather
than import hefty amounts of gas and grain, the latest official
data showed on Tuesday, but levels were still above average.
Reservoirs set aside for hydroelectric plants contained
enough water to produce 12,113 gigawatt-hours HYDRO-CPCTY-ES,
down 242 GWh on the week, the Ministry for the Environemnt and
Rural Affairs estimated in its latest bulletin.
That was 30.5 percent above the average for the past 10
years and compares with annual demand for electricity of 258,184
GWh, according to Spanish national grid operator REE .
Water levels have been declining over the dry summer months
and hydropower output has consequently fallen, which has forced
up wholesale power prices .
Power prices in turn affect revenues for utilities like as
Iberdrola , Endesa , Gas Natural
and Hidrocantabrico .
Although hydro output has fallen recently, it was brisk
during an unusually wet spring and forced many gas-fired
generators to lie idle, which undermined gas demand.
Spain imports more than 99 percent of the 40 billion cubic
metres of gas it burns every year, mostly in the form of
liquefied natural gas, of which it is the world's fourth-biggest
importer.
The Ministry recorded 0.5 millimetres of rain for the week
to Sept. 13, or 5.1 percent of the historical (1930-96) average
HYDRO-PEN-ES.
Reservoirs earmarked for consumption, which includes
agricultural use, meanwhile slipped to 63.9 percent of capacity
from 64.9 percent last week HYDRO-CONS-ES. The 10-year average
is 45.4 percent.
Crops like maize cannot be grown on a commercial scale in
Spain without irrigation.
Even with sufficient water stocks, Spain's grain harvests
always fall short of demand and the country has to import at
least 10 million tonnes of grain a year from as far afield as
Argentina or Kazakhstan.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)