MADRID Nov 4 Spain's Socialist government and
its wind power industry failed to reach agreement on subsidies
for new capacity post 2012 and any decision on sector support
should be left until after the Nov. 20 elections, wind power
lobby AEE said on Friday.
The AEE said it had asked the government to scrap its plans
to legislate on a wind power subsidy it says will cut financing
for the sector, destroy over 15,000 jobs an make 2020 renewable
energy installation targets unachievable.
"In this context and given the proximity of the general
elections, the sector urges the government formed after the
polls on Nov. 20 to work to avoid a legal vacuum in wind from
2013," AEE said in a statement.
An AEE spokeswoman said late Thursday it was trying to
pressure the government to improve a proposal for wind power
subsidies which the industry ministry said was its final offer.
A massive roll out of wind farms in Spain has made the
country the fourth-largest generator of wind power in the world.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gleave; Editing by David Holmes)