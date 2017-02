PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 19 Spain's trade minister said on Thursday the European Union would intervene over Argentina's plan to seize a controlling stake in oil company YPF from Spanish firm Repsol.

"There are going to be very clear interventions on the part of the European Union," Spanish Trade Minister Jaime Garcia-Legaz said in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

He declined to give details on what this would involve. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)