* Spanish official warns of "contagion" risk

* Seizure of stake has hurt ties between Spain and Argentina (Adds quotes from Spanish, Canadian and New Zealand officials)

By David Alire Garcia

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 19 The European Union will intervene on Spain's behalf over the Argentine government's plan to seize a controlling stake in oil company YPF from Spanish firm Repsol, a senior Spanish official said on Thursday.

"There are going to be very clear interventions on the part of the European Union," Spanish trade secretary Jaime Garcia-Legaz said in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where top trade officials from the Group of 20 economic powers are meeting.

Garcia-Legaz declined to give details on what steps the intervention would involve, but added that he expected colleagues from the G20 to support Madrid, which has threatened economic retaliation over Argentina's move.

"There will be declarations from the various members of the representatives of the Group of 20, and I think the message will be a very clear rejection of this decision," he said, adding there has been no communication between Buenos Aires and Madrid.

Spain would get support from Mexico and other Latin American nations, as well as the United States, Garcia-Legaz said, who also noted that Argentina's move has sparked worries about a new wave of protectionism that could hurt economic growth.

A senior government source said this week Spain would ask the EU to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Argentina.

YPF has been under intense pressure from the center-left government of Argentine President Cristina Fernandez to boost production, and its share price has plunged due to months of speculation about a state takeover.

Until recently, YPF had a harmonious relationship with Fernandez. However, a surging fuel import bill has pushed a widening energy shortfall to the top of her agenda at a time of worsening state finances in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

PROTECTIONIST RISK

Garcia-Legaz said other countries in the region were worried about a "risk of contagion" following Argentina's move that could potentially dry up foreign investment.

"The problem is that many international investors might think that what the Argentine government has done could be adopted by other Latin American governments in the future, and that is going to be a factor that dissuades international investment in Latin America," he said.

Canada was among the nations to voice concern about the risk of protectionism at the meeting.

"Every time countries around the world erect protectionist measures, those measures tend to discourage investment," Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast told Reuters. "Protectionism is toxic to the global economic recovery. The new stimulus has to be deeper, freer and more open trade."

New Zealand's trade minister Tim Groser told Reuters that if countries wanted to attract money and boost employment, businesses needed to be able to plan for the future.

"Jobs require investment, you don't get a new job without investment associated with it," he said. "And if people want to put up their money they want to be sure that there's a stable framework around them for a number of years." (Additional reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler)