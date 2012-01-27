MADRID Jan 27 Qatar Airways has pulled
out of talks to buy a stake in loss-making Spanish airline
Spanair, the Catalan regional government said on Friday.
The Gulf airline was believed to have been interested in a
stake in Spanair, about whom Scandinavian partner SAS
has been in talks to find a possible industrial partner
since November.
"Qatar Airways has left the negotiations," a spokeswoman
from the Catalan regional government said by telephone, although
she declined to comment on media reports the highly-indebted
authority would withdraw economic support for Spanair.
The northeastern region owns 84.6 percent of Spanair, along
with private investors through the IEASA holding.
Qatar Airways declined to comment.
Spanair operates Spanish national and European flights, and
has been looking for a partner since last year to set up
long-haul routes.
Gulf carriers, backed by sovereign funds from the
oil-producing states, have been eyeing investments in Europe
where cash-strapped companies have been looking for external
funds.
Qatar Airways bought a 35 percent stake in freight carrier
Cargolux Airlines International last year.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)