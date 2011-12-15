MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian telecom and IT services firm Spanco Ltd said on Thursday its business process outsourcing (BPO) arm has been granted a 5-year tax holiday by the Nigerian government for outsourcing activities.

Spanco, which is one of the largest third party outsourcing companies in Africa, said it plans to invest $27 million in phases towards capacity build-up and infrastructure. It did not elaborate.

Earlier in 2011, the chief executive at Spanco BPO services had told Reuters his company sees Africa as a solid opportunity and expects a turnover of about $100 million purely from the BPO business from Africa by 2013. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)