* Wave of investor selling of cash bonds as junk status nears

* Floating rate notes widen by 40bp, fixed rate bonds by less

By Jean-Marc Poilpre

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Firm credit indices in the financial sector were masking a very difficult session for Santander and BBVA, hit by downgrades from Moody's late on Monday and a wave of selling in the cash bond market.

The prospect that a bank like BBVA could become non-investment grade is unnerving investors, despite the fact that the rating actions were not too severe.

"I think BBVA will be downgraded to junk in the next two months. Santander will probably fall in that category within a year, if not before," a London-based portfolio manager said.

The Euro STOXX Banks opened over 1% higher, while financial indices were tighter. At 1240GMT, the iTraxx Senior Financials was 1.75bp wider at 291bp, while the Subordinated was 1bp tighter at 471bp, according to Tradeweb.

But the cost of protection on BBVA was 3bp wider at 480bp, while Santander CDS was 2.5bp wider at 453bp, according to Markit. Intesa's CDS was 9bp wider at 496bp. UK banks, meanwhile, were tighter.

CASH ACTION

It is in the cash market that the real price action is taking place, with Santander's 4% March 2017 26.5bp wider on an asset swap basis at plus 476/458.5bp, according to Tradeweb.

Short-dated floating rate notes were hardest hit with the most liquid FRNs 40bp or more wider. BBVA's 3% Aug 2013s were 19.5bp wider at plus 447.5/419bp. Its Jan 2013 FRN was 65bp wider at plus 461/420.5bp. Unicredit was slightly weaker, while Intesa was holding up better.

According to a trader, these moves are the direct consequence of last night's downgrades, rather than the ongoing eurozone woes.

Moody's downgraded Spain's banks in the wake of the sovereign downgrade, pushing entities like Bankinter, Bankia, Sabadell and Banco Popular into sub-investment grade territory. Spanish banks had already been downgraded last month, but as part of the rating agency's bank rating review.

Santander is now just two notches above junk (and one above Spain's sovereign) and BBVA one notch (at Baa3). One of the problems Spanish banks are now facing is that Moody's still has the sovereign on review for further downgrade. A one-notch cut for Spain would take its rating to junk, and probably push BBVA into that category, RBS analysts reckon.

"Given that Moody's currently rate BBVA in line with the sovereign, and in press releases have implicitly stated that they feel that having 50% of their loan book in Spain is too high a weighting to justify a rating higher than the sovereign, we would expect Moody's to maintain this stance and keep BBVA's rating in line with the sovereign in the event of further downgrades," they said, adding however that such move would be "harsh on BBVA".

The analysts also warned that in the event that all three agencies were to cut to junk, there would likely be "some considerable forced selling of the senior unsecured bonds".

An investor pointed out that a downgrade of Santander to junk would be quite significant, noting that while non-Spanish investors have been underweight in Spanish bank credits for some time, Santander has been very popular for years.

SUB DEBT JUNKED

Moody's also downgraded the senior subordinated debt and hybrid ratings of 24 Spanish banks in line with the lowering of their standalone credit assessments. The rating agency recalled that it had removed government support assumptions from its ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid instruments of Spanish banks on 12 December 2011.

BofA Merrill Lynch analysts noted that although BBVA's lower tier 2 debt was downgraded by three notches to Ba1, it remains in the BAML investment grade LT2 index due to higher ratings at the other two agencies.

LT2s of Santander were cut by two notches to Baa3 and remain investment grade at all three agencies. Sub debt of both Popular and Sabadell was cut to Ba3. Except for dated sub debt of Santander, all Spanish sub debt is now rated in the non-investment grade territory at Moody's, BAML said. (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre; editing by Alex Chambers)